Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $40.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.37 on Thursday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.