Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CJR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.10.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

