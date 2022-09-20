Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.95.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,316. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

