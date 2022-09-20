Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.71

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 491794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUR. Raymond James lowered shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Coursera Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,786 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 327.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

