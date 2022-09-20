Cowen Cuts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $17.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
