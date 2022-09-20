Cowen Cuts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $17.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

