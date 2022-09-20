Cowen Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $236.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

ADP opened at $235.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day moving average is $225.47. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

