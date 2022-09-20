Cowen Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $236.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.
ADP opened at $235.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day moving average is $225.47. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.
In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
