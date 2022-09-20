Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Down 13.5% in August

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CBRL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.78. 452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,574. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.