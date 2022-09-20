CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $13.49. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $675.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $281,194. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.