CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $13.49. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 290 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $675.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $281,194. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

