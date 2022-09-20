CryptoArt.Ai (CART) Hits One Day Volume of $64,515.00

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market cap of $134,037.86 and approximately $64,515.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00126196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00886208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Profile

CryptoArt.Ai’s launch date was April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official website is cryptoart.ai. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

Buying and Selling CryptoArt.Ai

According to CryptoCompare, “In the CryptoArt.Ai community ecosystem, CART is the only ecosystem token. Any user who holds CART can participate in the in-depth governance of CryptoArt.Ai, so that the majority of users and the CryptoArt.Ai ecosystem can reach a stable balance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.