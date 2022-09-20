CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches Market Cap of $936,905.26

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00005666 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $936,905.26 and approximately $629,581.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004814 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000382 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00030302 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades (SKILL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 872,958 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

