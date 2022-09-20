CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 17,538,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,124,290. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.