Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cue Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cue Health stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 470,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,922. The company has a market cap of $484.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,320 shares of company stock valued at $487,951. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cue Health by 813.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cue Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cue Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.