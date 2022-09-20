Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,137. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

