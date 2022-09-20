Dai Price Up 0.2% This Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $6.88 billion and $348.90 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00122194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00881947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,880,326,226 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com/en. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

