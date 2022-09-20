Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Daily Journal by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Daily Journal by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Stock Up 1.1 %

DJCO stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $242.00 and a 1-year high of $415.66. The company has a market cap of $362.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a current ratio of 12.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daily Journal Company Profile

DJCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.