Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 6.8%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 71,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,157,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Dana Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 35,669 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 38.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 19.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

