Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Danaher were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Danaher by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.06. The stock had a trading volume of 95,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.85 and its 200 day moving average is $269.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $200.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

