Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 3.3% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $452,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,609. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $149.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

