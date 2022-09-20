Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for 6.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,907. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

