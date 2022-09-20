DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $147.74 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00008438 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00879645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 92,074,259 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

