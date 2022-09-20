Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.05.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,389.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $380,892.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,892.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,052 shares of company stock worth $10,159,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

