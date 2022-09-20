DecentBet Hits Market Cap of $33,486.42 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. DecentBet has a market cap of $33,486.42 and $62.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,979.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00064174 BTC.

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

