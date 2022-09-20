DEEPSPACE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,629.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $11,629.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE was first traded on July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DEEPSPACE’s official website is deepspace.game. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

