Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.
Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,742. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
