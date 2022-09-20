Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Down 1.3%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.45). Approximately 37,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 46,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.46).
Destiny Pharma Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £27.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.01.
About Destiny Pharma
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
Read More
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.