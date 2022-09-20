Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€141.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €141.00 ($143.88) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €93.44 ($95.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.95. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

