Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Price Target Cut to €26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €32.00 ($32.65) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.
About Deutsche Wohnen
