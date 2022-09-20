Dexlab Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $133,386.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00126562 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00875817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Dexlab
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dexlab
