DFI.Money (YFII) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for $882.87 or 0.04637033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $34.08 million and $21.38 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

