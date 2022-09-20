DGPayment Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $419,502.64 and $1.54 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DGPayment has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DGPayment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00124446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DGPayment

DGPayment launched on July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

