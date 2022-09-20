Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Raised by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.93 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

