Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.08. 29,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,423. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

