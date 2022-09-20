Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Position Increased by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,825. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

