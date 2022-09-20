Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Diversey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSEY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 16,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Diversey has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Diversey’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

