Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 787 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 68,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 28,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

MA opened at $312.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.23 and its 200 day moving average is $340.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.