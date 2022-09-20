Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after purchasing an additional 718,092 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.92 and a 52-week high of $131.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

