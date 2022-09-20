Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for 0.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kellogg by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 249,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 896,199 shares of company stock valued at $66,145,333. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

