Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,757,000 after buying an additional 818,240 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,159.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 777,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after buying an additional 768,503 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

