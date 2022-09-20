Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,651 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,683,000 after purchasing an additional 685,476 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,192,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

