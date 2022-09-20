Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,587,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 3.7% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $635,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.57. 48,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,103. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.