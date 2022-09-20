Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,794. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average is $157.65.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

