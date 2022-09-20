Dora Factory Trading Down 1% This Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $12.58 million and $5.60 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $2.86 or 0.00015026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00879645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory’s genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. The official website for Dora Factory is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture.”

