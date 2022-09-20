dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on dormakaba from CHF 677 to CHF 590 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get dormakaba alerts:

dormakaba Price Performance

Shares of DRRKF stock remained flat at $467.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.00 and a 200 day moving average of $505.08. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $467.00 and a 1 year high of $467.00.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.