Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.24

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.24 and last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 72938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Stories

