Dovu (DOV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $85.00

Dovu (DOV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $85.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00126332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00883412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 956,157,114 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dovu

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

