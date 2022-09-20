DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,100 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Shares of DRD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 145,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.