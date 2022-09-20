Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.50. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

