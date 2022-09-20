Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $42.52

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.52, but opened at $44.07. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 1,078 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $627.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.21%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.