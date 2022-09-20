EasyFi (EZ) Price Reaches $0.0698 on Major Exchanges

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $444,795.80 and approximately $22,145.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,017.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010706 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00065434 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a universal layer 2 lending protocol built for DeFi focused on scalability, composability, and adoption. It has been designed as an open network infrastructure to run on public networks to facilitate an end to end lending & borrowing of digital assets and related financial products. EasyFi native token ‘EASY’ will be used for the following key functions: Governance: $EASY token will enable users to be able to play part in the protocol’s governance as EasyFi is going to become a DAO and enable the community to control various governance decisions w.r.t. Running the protocol. Protocol Incentivization: will enable users to earn rewards from time to time and provide them with voting rights in the upkeep of the protocol and continuous development. Staking rewards: $EASY token will enable various projects to launch their lending and borrowing markets on the EasyFi network hence will enable them to reward the users to stake $EASY tokens for earning rewards in form of tokens of the respective markets and interact with corresponding markets on the protocol. Cross market interaction: EasyFi is the first protocol in the DeFi space to enable dual token farming, hence enabling various markets being launched on EASYFI to be able to incentivize EASYFi users to interact with those respective markets. Cross Chain Settlement: $EASY tokens will be used as a cross-chain settlement instrument in the various bridges created to communicate and share the liquidity with various other sidechain and main chains being built over a period of time like Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, etc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.